Paramus Native's Kids Find Good In His Cancer Battle

Jason Kosco of Montville starts his day the same way.

He showers. Brushes his teeth. Puts on his clothes -- a flat-brimmed hat and high top sneakers -- and goes to work.

The only difference lately, though, is that it's all done in Morristown Medical Center -- where Jason's wife, Nicole, has brought his computer monitors so he can continue to work.

Despite the Paramus native's recent cancer diagnosis (a form of leukemia), he is trying his hardest to keep things as normal as possible and show his children that things aren't always as they seem -- even the "bad" stuff.

"We want to turn this around and make it a positive," Kosco's wife Nicole Kosco said.

"My son hears the word 'cancer' and thinks the worst things possible.

"Jason's uncle passed away in six months from cancer, so we're showing the kids that the things that come out of this can be good."

More than $12,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for the Kosco family as of Tuesday morning for medical expenses.

The Koscos plan on donating 50 percent of proceeds from separate fundraisers of their own to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, they said.

Things took a turn on Oct. 7 after a day of apple picking, and something just seemed like it wasn't right for Jason.

What he suspected would be a quick trip to urgent care landed him in the hospital that night.

His wife, 9-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter returned home that very same day without him.

"There was no preparation," Nicole Kosco said. "The kids didn't get to say goodbye. It's been very difficult for my son, who has some anxiety already."

Jason, who works from home as a benefit coordinator, will have endured two aggressive rounds of chemo several bone marrow biopsies by the end of his five-week stay at Morristown Medical Center.

After that, he could face up to six more rounds of chemotherapy, a possible transplant or other unknown treatments -- all depending on the prognosis.

Until then, the family is making the best of the cards they've been dealt.

The Kosco kids picked out slogans for bracelets:#JasonsWarriors #LeukemiaAintGotNothingOnMe #NeverGiveUpWithoutAFight.

They draw on their dad's hospital masks, making them into superheroes.

They've brought his favorite hats to the hospital to help him feel more like himself.

"My husband Jason is an amazing, persevering, hard-working and caring husband and father," Kosco said, noting the unwavering support from friends and family.

"We want to show our children you can make good of a situation, even if it seems like it’s terrible."

Nicole and Jason Kosco

