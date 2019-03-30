Paramus Homeowner Pens Heartfelt Letter To First Responders Who Ran Into Burning House For Dog

American Bully Ruxpin wasn't home when Theresa Kazmierczak's Paramus home went up in flames.

That didn't stop firefighters and neighbors from running into the burning Mazur Avenue house to check.

The jeweler lost everything in the March 22 blaze, but feels lucky that things could have been worse. She penned a heartfelt letter to everyone who rushed to her side.

"When I think of our volunteer firefighters running into our burning home with the objective of saving our beloved dog Ruxpin I am overwhelmed with love, respect and admiration at their love, bravery and selflessness," she wrote in the letter that quickly went viral on Facebook.

"I know years from now when we look back on what was and I hope will always be the worst day of my life, I will remember the selflessness of our firefighters and our neighbors running towards and breaking into our burning home to save Ruxpin."

Photo courtesy of Matthew Kazmierczak, pictured below with Ruxpin.

Among those who received personal thank-yous were volunteer firefighter Vinny Torre, who knew Ruxpin might be inside, and Mayor Richard LaBarbiera, who provided words of comfort.

Kazmierczak also thanked Fire Prevention Bureau Director Kevin Sheehan, who coached her through every step of the way, and neighbors Sharon and Josh Kates, who took hammers to the windows.

More than $4,400 had been raised for the Paramus Fire Department as of Saturday evening on a GoFundMe as a token of the family's appreciation. The campaign -- launched by Marylouise Sirignano Lugosch -- was initially intended for the family. But the Kazmierczaks said they didn't feel right with accepting money from the community.

"When we reached out to find out what we could do for her and her family, we were blown away by her selfless response," Lugosch wrote.

"She said that she and her family were fine and have a huge supportive community. She is so incredibly grateful for the Paramus Fire Department, who are all volunteers, for not only putting out the fire, but for running into the burning structure to save her pet."

Click here for Kazmierczak's post.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.