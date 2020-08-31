Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
OpenTable: These Restaurants Take The Cake For Best Outdoor Dining In NJ

Valerie Musson
Dine by the ocean at EvenTide Grille in Sea Bright
Dine by the ocean at EvenTide Grille in Sea Bright Photo Credit: Eventide Grille Facebook page

Indoor dining may be set to reopen in New Jersey later this week, but that's not to say outdoor eating can't still be enjoyed.

OpenTable -- a restaurant booking website -- has compiled a list of the best places to eat in New Jersey and Philadelphia.

The places on the list include an actual boat, pool- and ocean-side spots and even some enchanting gardens. Scroll down for the full list.

