Old-School Hoboken Restaurant Owners Tell Portnoy 'If You Don't Like It, Don't Post It'

If you don't like it, don't post it.

Those were the instructions that Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy got from the owners of Leo's Grandevous in Hoboken.

"I can't do that," Portnoy said simply.

The pizza-lover said he stopped into the Grand Street restaurant for some chicken parmesan, but was asked to rate their bar pie for his One Bite review series (Portnoy loves a bar pie).

The verdict? 7.2.

"It's like an appetizer," he said. But, he added, that he did love the rest of the food and the atmosphere.

Leo's prides itself on being one of the oldest Italian restaurants in the area, having opened in 1939.

"Leo's Grandevous is not only the one of the oldest and best-known Italian restaurants in Hoboken NJ, it is the best place to come to appreciate the music of Frank Sinatra and the classic style of Hoboken, New Jersey," its website says.

"Leo & Tessie founded Leo's Grandevous on one simple but important principle: provide good food and good service to everyone who walks through the door, one customer at a time."

Leo's Grandevous, 200 Grand St., Hoboken.

