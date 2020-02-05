Old Navy Opening 3 New Jersey Stores

Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Jon Craig
A front display window at a new Old Navy store set to open this year.
A front display window at a new Old Navy store set to open this year. Photo Credit: Daily Voice file

Old Navy is adding three more stores to its New Jersey market this year, according to a chain spokesman.

In addition to a new store coming to East Rutherford as part of the American Dream mall which opened last fall, Old Navy plans to open stores in Parsippany and Howell.

There are already 22 Old Navy stores in New Jersey.

Here are the locations and their tentative opening dates:

  • East Rutherford: American Dream mall, 1 American Dream Way (early spring)
  • Parsippany: Waterview Market Place, Route 46 and Waterview Blvd. (late summer)
  • Howell: Howell Commons, 731 Route 9 North (mid-fall)

The Howell store is replacing a now-defunct Dressbarn, The popular women's clothing chain announced last year that it would be closing all of its stores nationwide.

The Gap, Inc. owns Old Navy as well as Athleta, Banana Republic, Gap, Hill City, Intermix and Janie and Jack.

