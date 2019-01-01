Oh Baby! Meet The North Jersey Newborns Of 2019

North Jersey's first babies are here!

Bergen County's first was Lucia Santina Cardillo, born at 12:32 a.m., at Englewood Hospital and Medical Center. Her parents Josephine and Alex Cardillo of Paramus and older sister is Chiara, 4.

Lucia arrived nearly two weeks early. She is 19.5 inches and weighs 6 pounds, 11 ounces.

Two minutes later, Avanthika Ananth arrived at Donna A. Sanzari Women’s Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center.

She is the first child of Ananth Vijaykumar and Poornima Govardhan, who live in Fair Lawn. Her name means princess, her father Ananth Vijaykumar said.

“We are very excited that our daughter is the first baby to be born at Hackensack University Medical Center in 2019," he said. "We feel very fortunate that her birthday will always be so special. Even the time that she was born, 1-2-3-4 is special.”

Avanthika was due Jan. 14. But on Dec. 30, Poornima began having contractions. Avanthika was delivered naturally by Manpreet Mann, M.D., attending physician at the Donna A. Sanzari Women’s Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center. Both mother and daughter are doing well.

Passaic County's first baby was born at 5:48 a.m. at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center. His parents chose not to talk to the media.

The next to arrive was Destiny Majette at 8 a.m. Mom Khadijatour Faye's due date was Jan. 22, but baby Destiny had other plans in store. He weighs 6 pounds, 8 ounces.

