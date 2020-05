Calling all nurses!

Glaze Donuts is giving free doughnuts to nurses on Wednesday, May 6 in honor of National Nurse's Day -- Florence Nightingale's birthday.

Nurses can bring their IDs to any Glaze Donuts shop for a free treat.

Stores are located in West Caldwell, New Milford and Fort Lee.

Dunkin Donuts is also offering nurses a free medium hot or iced coffee and doughnut to all nurses and healthcare professionals.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.