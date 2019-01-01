Norwood Convenience Store Sells Winning Lottery Ticket

A Bergen County convenience shop sold one of two winning $10,000 New Jersey Lottery tickets.

The ticket from the Jan. 1 drawing was sold at Lucky 13 Card & Gift on Broad Street in Norwood. The other was sold at Latin Deli and Grocery in Union City.

If those tickets had been purchased with the Megaplier option, the prizes would be multiplied to $40,000.

The winning numbers for the Tuesday, Jan. 1st drawing were: 34, 44, 57, 62 and 70. The Gold Mega Ball was 14 , and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04 .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.