Northvale Bakery Named Among Best In New Jersey

A Bergen County doughnut shop and cupcake shop took the cake for the sweetest bakeries in New Jersey.

Dawn Foods' third annual Sweetest Bakeries in America search had people voting on their favorite doughnut shops, bakeries and cake/cupcake shops from July 1 to Sept. 30.

The winners were crowned earlier this month.

D'Ercole Donuts (pronounced dee-ehr-coh-lay ) in Northvale, Baked Meringue in Ridgefield Park and Crust N Krumbs Bakery in Vineland took the cake for New Jersey.

Sweet Crunch Bake Shop in New Hampshire was voted best bakery in the U.S.

Apple Cider doughnuts from D'Ercole Donuts.

Check out this wine cake from Crust N Krumbs in Vineland.

Click here for the full results.

