North Jersey Native Stars In Newly Released Movie 'From The Vine'

A North Jersey native who won an Emmy for his role in "The Sopranos" is the lead in a new movie released this week.

"From The Vine" -- out Friday, Oct. 9 -- stars Joe Pantoliano, who was born in Hoboken and raised in Cliffside Park.

You may recognize Pantoliano from his role as Ralph Cifaretto on HBO's "The Sopranos," which won him the an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. He also appeared in "The Matrix," "The Goonies," "Bad Boys" and more.

Directed by Sean Cisterna, "From The Vine" follows Pantoliano as downtrodden Marco Gentile, who returns to his hometown in rural Italy "to recalibrate his moral compass," the IMDB description reads. (Click here for the trailer).

The movie was filmed in the mountaintops of Italy and is in both Italian and English.

Pantoliano described "From The Vine" in a Pix11 interview as a "whimsical, romantic, life-affirming story with incredible timing because of COVID-19.

"It's the story of a guy who has everything and followed the American dream, and realized all the money and status didn't fulfill him."

And so, he goes to Italy. The message of it all?

"Life isn't about being the richest guy in the cemetery," Pantoliano told Pix11. "It's about love, it's about food and a lot of wine."

"From The Vine" is available on most digital movie streaming platforms including Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Vimeo and more.

