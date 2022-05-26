North Jersey Native Captures Hearts On Hit Netflix Dating Show

People all over the world are falling in love with Rachel Osterbach, a North Jersey native featured on hit Netflix show "Love on the Spectrum."

In its third season and first in America, LOTS follows adults on the Autism spectrum on a quest to find love.

WARNING: This story contains spoilers.

Rachel, who grew up in Bergenfield before moving to Los Angeles, has Down Syndrome and made her TV debut on A&E's "Born This Way."

The sweet, 39-year-old redhead dates LOTS cast member Subodh. Together, they share a meal and fly a kite before Rachel meets Subodh's parents — wearing a dress covered in hearts.

After meeting and eating with Subodh's family, he takes her into the backyard and asks her to be his girlfriend.

"Wow," Rachael says. "Of course."

Subodh kisses her on the cheek, with permission, before the two embrace.

"I didn't know he was going to ask me," Rachel later admits. I'm surprised. My first boyfriend."

The clip was shared on TikTok, where the comment section filled up with people admit the tender moment had them in tears.

As Subodh and Rachel break the news to his parents, they too begin crying.

"I feel so happy," Subodh's mom says. "Maybe Subodh waited this long so he could find you."

"She's beautiful, she's sweet and she seems to care about him," she adds. "Today i'm crying because every little thing has to be celebrated and this is a huge celebration."

