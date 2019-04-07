North Jersey 'Avengers: Endgame' Tix Selling on eBay For Thousands Of Dollars Each

Marvel fans are reselling their "Avengers: Endgame" prime tickets for thousands of dollars on eBay.

As of Sunday morning, the asking price for two tickets for a showing in Linden was $2,000 each. At the Kerasotes theater in Secaucus, someone wants a jaw-dropping $25,000 for a set of three.

Someone else is asking $500 apiece for tickets to the IMAX theater at Paramus ' AMC Garden State 16 and $5,999 for a showing in Clifton (with a buy-it-now price of $9,999).

Earlier this week, a pair of tickets were sold at $15,000 for the Essex Green screening in West Orange.

The film will hit theaters later this month after more than a decade of filming. It is expected to bring in between $200 and $300 million on opening weekend, Variety and Deadline report.

The demand for pre-sale tickets was so high that AMC websites crashed this week.

