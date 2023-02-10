No Kids Allowed: Jersey Shore Italian Restaurant Bans Children Under 10

Mamma Mia! A popular family restaurant at the Jersey Shore will begin banning part of the family — even if they love spaghetti.

Nettie's House of Spaghetti in Tinton Falls announced on its website and social media that the youngest members of the family are no longer permitted in the Italian restaurant starting March 8.

"We love kids. We really, truly, do. But lately, it’s been extremely challenging to accommodate children at Nettie’s. Between noise levels, lack of space for high chairs, cleaning up crazy messes, and the liability of kids running around the restaurant, we have decided that it’s time to take control of the situation," Nettie's House of Spaghetti wrote on Facebook.

The post was shared more than 820 times as of Friday, Feb. 10 and had garnered dozens of comments, both in favor of and opposed to the new rule.

"That is really sad to hear," one Facebook user wrote. "I was looking forward to trying out your place but with a well behaved 9 year old I’m not welcome .. sad .."

Meanwhile, someone else wrote: "Fantastic idea… having worked in the industry since I was 14, i’ve never seen anything like I have in the recent past. Kids are out of control and most parents are oblivious.

"The disregard for manners and common decency is unreal. I worked in FH and was disgusted by the behavior. Good for you for taking a stand."

