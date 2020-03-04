Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
#NJThanksYou: Murphy Honors Paramus Nurse, Lakewood Donor As NJ Heroes

Cecilia Levine
#NJThanksYou: New Bridge nurse Victoria Chmielewski and Lakewood business owner/donor Sam Stein.
#NJThanksYou: New Bridge nurse Victoria Chmielewski and Lakewood business owner/donor Sam Stein. Photo Credit: Submitted

A Paramus nurse and Lakewood donor were honored by Gov. Phil Murphy Friday in an effort to report good news in the midst of the New Jersey coronavirus outbreak.

The governor on Thursday asked anyone with good news to share it on social media using the hashtag #NJThanksYou.

Dozens of posts submitted on Twitter highlighted healthcare providers, police officers, residents making PPE and more.

Among those recognized by the governor Friday were New Bridge Nurse Victoria Chmielewski, who works on the hospital's designated COVID-19 floor.

She's one of "thousands of nurses, doctors and other healthcare professionals putting themselves in harm's way to save lives," Murphy said.

"We cannot thank her and her colleagues enough."

The governor also honored Lakewood resident and business leader Sam Stein, whose company "Complete Care" operates nursing homes across the state.

Stein donated 15 ventilators to Jersey Shore Medical Center and is doing his part to urge residents to stay inside. More than 100 Lakewood residents have been ticketed for failing to obey Murphy's social distancing orders.

New Jersey had more than 29,000 coronavirus cases including 646 fatalities as of Friday, Murphy said.

