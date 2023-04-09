Contact Us
NJ's Matchy-Matchy Jonas Brothers Dance With Molly Shannon Reviving Sally O'Malley On SNL

Cecilia Levine
Molly Shannon as Sally O'Malley with Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas on SNL.
Sally O'Malley is back, baby. And so are Molly Shannon and the Jonas Brothers.

The "Saturday Night Live" veteran revived her forever-50-year-old dance instructor character, alongside the New Jersey natives on the Saturday, April 8 episode on NBC.

Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas — who were raised in Wyckoff — donned matching, red, dance jumpsuits for their stretches and kick line with the '80s dance instructor.

The JoBros later on the show performed their new songs "Walls" and "Waffle House."

Click here to watch the Jonas Brothers break it down with Molly Shannon.

