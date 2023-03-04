NJ's Livvy Dunne Promoting AI For Essay Writing On TikTok Prompts Response From LSU

Officials at Louisiana State University are apparently cautioning students after sensational gymnast and NJ native Livvy Dunne posted a TikTok promoting an educational artificial intelligence tool.

Dunne, a Hillsdale native with more than 7.2 million TikTok followers, last month posted the TikTok video promoting Caktus AI.

"Need to get my creativity flowing for my essay due at midnight," Dunne says in the clip. By the end of the video, Caktus AI writes an entire essay for her.

Caktus markets itself as the "first ever educational artificial intelligence tool. It allows you to automate all of your school work..."

The video prompted a response from officials at LSU, Dunne's school, according to The Advocate:

"At LSU, our professors and students are empowered to use technology for learning and pursuing the highest standards of academic integrity," reads the statement. "However, using AI to produce work that a student then represents as one’s own could result in a charge of academic misconduct, as outlined in the Code of Student Conduct."

Last month, the university put out an FAQ on ChatGPT, another AI writing system.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.