NJ Twins Ask Step-Mom To Adopt Them In Viral TikTok Video

A pair of New Jersey twin sisters asking their step-mom to adopt them on Mother's Day has caught the attention of millions of people on TikTok (scroll down for video).

The 37-second clip shows 20-year-old Gabby and Julianna Ruvolo presenting stepmom Becky, of Middletown, with a photo book that contains the message, as Coldplay's "Yellow" plays.

"After 12 years we finally asked our step-mom to adopt us," reads the caption. When Becky sees it, she breaks down. Then the twins do, too.

"Is that a yes?" one twin asks.

"Of course I will," Becky responds before the three embrace.

The TikTok had garnered more than 5.2 million views as of Monday, May 23.

The twins were 8 years old when they met their dad Pete's new girlfriend, the family told "Good Morning America." It wasn't long before they started calling her mom — it felt natural, they said.

When Becky and Pete wed, Becky made sure the girls knew she'd always be there for them. Pete and Becky have since welcomed two boys into the family.

Gabby and Julianna wanted to solidify that, so last Mother's Day, they flipped the script. And there wasn't a single dry eye in their TikTok audience.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.