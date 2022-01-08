NJ Spot Has One Of The Best Ice Cream Sandwiches In America, Website Says

Aug. 2 is National Ice Cream Sandwich Day. If you didn't plan on celebrating, you might want to reconsider.

A popular New Jersey ice cream spot has been named to Yelp's list of the best places for an ice cream sandwich in America.

Milk Sugar Love in Jersey City takes the cake — the ice cream cake, that is — for the best place in the Garden State.

Owned by a pastry chef Emma Taylor, Milk Sugar Love on McWilliams Place bills itself as small-batch ice cream shop, never with inventory more than two weeks old on hand.

While MSL boasts a variety of unique flavors such as Matcha Oreo, Lemon Olive Oil, Guava Cream Cheese and more, it has only four ice cream sandwiches to choose from — but they don't disappoint:

Birthday Sprinkle: Two Confetti Sugar Cookies filled with Vanilla ice cream and rolled in Rainbow Sprinkles

Red Velvet Dream: Two handmade Red Velvet White Chocolate cookies filled with Cream Cheese ice cream

Coffee Chip: Two handmade Chocolate Chip Cookies filled with our Parlor Coffee Ice Cream

Fruity Pebble Mac Daddy: Two Fruity Pebble French Macarons filled with Fruity Pebble ice cream and rolled in Fruity Pebbles.

Milk Sugar Love, 19 McWilliams Pl., Jersey City

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.