NJ Socialites Wanted For Reality TV Show With 'Real Housewives' Ties

Big personalities, big families and big dreams. Got those? You could be the next reality TV star on a network with ties to the "Real Housewives of New Jersey."

Nina Malek, of ITV America, made the announcement seeking socialites from the Garden State on an Instagram post.

Malek did not say which show she is casting for, however, her network partners with the company that produces "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" for Bravo, Sirens Media.

“Do you have an amazing, full life that you’ve always wanted to share with the world?” the post says. “Do you have a strong, funny and outspoken personality that draws people in wherever you go?

“Do you come from a large, close knit family meant for TV?”

Anyone who identifies with these questions is asked to email nina.malek@itv.com with a little about personality, family and life, and why they would be a good addition to the show.

Must be 21 and over to apply.

