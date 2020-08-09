Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Breaking News: Multi-Car Crash Knocks Concrete Across Route 17, DWI Driver Hit With 5 Auto Assault Charges
NJ Reality Stars Pack Jersey Shore Labor Day Weekend

Cecilia Levine
La Mondina in Brielle, where the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" cast reportedly filmed earlier this month.
La Mondina in Brielle, where the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" cast reportedly filmed earlier this month. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Some of New Jersey's most famous reality stars were spotted on the Jersey Shore over Labor Day Weekend.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi -- of MTV's "Jersey.Shore" -- was spotted out on Barnegat Bay and posted Instagram stories with the Seaside Heights location tag Saturday.

The Madison mom of three recently left the show's reboot, and purchased a house in Toms River.

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" cast members -- who filmed in Brielle earlier this month -- also spent part of the weekend on Barnegat Bay, the DailyRecord reports.

Dolores Catania posted an Instagram story on the water with Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin.

Giudice recently listed her Morris County mansion where she and ex-husband Joe raised their girls.

