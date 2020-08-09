NJ Reality Stars Pack Jersey Shore Labor Day Weekend

Some of New Jersey's most famous reality stars were spotted on the Jersey Shore over Labor Day Weekend.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi -- of MTV's "Jersey.Shore" -- was spotted out on Barnegat Bay and posted Instagram stories with the Seaside Heights location tag Saturday.

The Madison mom of three recently left the show's reboot, and purchased a house in Toms River.

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" cast members -- who filmed in Brielle earlier this month -- also spent part of the weekend on Barnegat Bay, the DailyRecord reports.

Dolores Catania posted an Instagram story on the water with Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin.

Giudice recently listed her Morris County mansion where she and ex-husband Joe raised their girls.

