NJ Native Stars On New Netflix Dating Show That Bans Sex

A Garden State native is one of 10 contestants on Netflix’s new reality dating series, "Too Hot to Handle."

The show, set on an island villa in Punta Mita, Mexico, gives contestants the chance to find love and win a possible $100,000 prize.

But there’s a catch: all sexual activity is banned.

If contestants kiss or engage in any other sexual acts, the prize money drops.

Sharron Townsend of Camden is one of just three original contestants hailing from the United States — others come from the U.K., Australia, Ireland and Canada.

The eight-episode series made its way to Netflix April 17 and was trending at No. 2 as of Sunday night.

The show was inspired by an episode of Seinfeld — "The Contest" — according to creator Laura Gibson and developer Charlie Bennett.

Townsend was born and raised in Camden before relocating to Hersey, Pennsylvania for high school. In 2017, he appeared on an episode of ‘Undressed,’ an MTV series where two strangers go on a blind date and get undressed while asking personal questions.

