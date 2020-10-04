NJ Lawyer Who Beat COVID-19 Preaches Success Of Hydroxychloriquine To FOX's Laura Ingraham

Things came full circle for a Franklin Lakes attorney who appeared on the national Fox News show where he discovered the controversial drug that he says saved him from coronavirus.

Billy Saracino, who first shared his story with Daily Voice, preached the success of Hydroxychloriquine on Thursday's 10 p.m. airing of " The Ingraham Angle."

Host Laura Ingraham was delightfully surprised to see the screenshot of her show that Saracino's wife Monica sent him last month -- urging him to have his doctor Robert Bock write him a prescription for it.

The screenshot of the text Billy Saracino received from his wife urging him to look into Hydroxychloriquine. Billy Saracino

Click here to watch Billy Saracino on the Ingraham Angle and here for the original Daily Voice story.

