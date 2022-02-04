Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: UPDATE: Driver Escapes Injury As Jeep Splits Pole On Route 46
Lifestyle

NJ Designer Stars On New HGTV Show

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Noel Gatts
Noel Gatts Photo Credit: Noel Gatts Facebook

An interior designer with New Jersey ties is starring on a new HGTV show.

Noel Gatts, of Bloomfield, stars alongside Joe Mazza, on "Inspector Joe."

The show follows Mazza as he looks for homes that pose risks to potential buyers with Gatts by his side finding financially savvy ways to make their design dreams come true, the show's description says.

Gatts is the principal designer at her company, Beam & Bloom. She and her husband bought a 3-bedroom 1941 colonial "fixer-upper" in the Brookdale section of Bloomfield, her website says.

"Thus, the home design adventure began," it reads. "The mission? …to help create heart+home+harmony for her clients and her community."

Tune in to HGTV Wednesdays at 9 p.m. to watch.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.