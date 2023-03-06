NJ 'American Idol' Contestant Sounds Like Two Different People

We Ani's speaking voice may be high and squeaky, but her singing voice is nothing short of deep and soulful.

The New Jersey native who once turned chairs on "The Voice" auditioned on Sunday night's episode of "American Idol," where judges questioned her on the science of her voice.

Ani, of Paterson said she doesn't understand the contrast between her speaking and singing voices. All she knows is that she's got talent.

The 23-year-old vocalist, who made it to the top three on Season 11 of "The Voice" as We McDonald, sang "Anyone" by Demi Lovato on Idol.

She got a standing ovation from all three judges.

Spoiler alert: Ani is going to Hollywood.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.