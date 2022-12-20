Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Shop In North Jersey

New Jersey native Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra were spotted over the weekend shopping in the Garden State.

The couple captured toting shopping bags around Montclair on Saturday, Dec. 17, NJ Advance Media reports.

Priyanka posted an album to Instagram of a mirror selfie and two photos holding their baby, Malti Marie, showing her some of the Christmas lights.

Jonas grew up in Wyckoff and Little Falls with brothers and bandmates Joe and Kevin.

