Newest 'RHONJ' Cast Member Danielle Cabral Is No Stranger To Reality TV

The newest member of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is no stranger to reality television.

Danielle Cabral was not only featured on MTV's "True Life: I'm a Staten Island Girl," but also DIY Network show "Family Under Construction" showcasing renovations to her Garden State home with hubby Nate Cabral.

The Staten Island native will join the housewives in the season 13 premiere on Feb. 7, Bravo announced.

Cabral appeared on the MTV show in 2006 and 2008 under her maiden name, Danielle DiPietro, at the time wanting to pursue her dreams as an actress.

She moved to Los Angeles before heading back to the east coast in 2012 to marry Cabral.

Danielle and Nathan settled in Sayreville, New Jersey and share two children, according to Cabral's LinkedIn.

In 2018, she launched her trendy, children's clothing brand, Boujie Kidz.

Cabral will join RHONJ cast members Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, and freind Jackie Goldschneider. Other new cast members include Rachel Fuda and Jennifer Fessler.

