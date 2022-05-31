Contact Us
New Snooki Shop Opens On Jersey Shore

Jon Craig
Opening day at The Snooki Shop in Seaside Heights

Another Snooki store is coming to the Jersey Shore.

The MTV reality star opened her third shop in Seaside Heights on Memorial Day.

Located at 604 Boulevard, the Snooki Shop sells makeup, clothes and memorabilia.

"Wohooo, it’s always a party in our stores," Polizzi posted on Monday, May 30. 

The star of “Jersey Shore” and its sequel, “Jersey Shore Family Vacation,” also shared videos, including the opening of her new store.

Her other stores are in Madison, NJ, and Beacon, NY.

