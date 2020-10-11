NEW RANKINGS: These New Jersey Towns Named Among Safest In State

A new report from AdvisorSmith ranked the crime rates of hundreds of municipalities across New Jersey to determine the safest small, midsize and large cities.

The study — which analyzed a total of 37 large cities, 200 midsize cities and 247 small cities — used data from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Dataset to calculate and compare crime levels, putting more weight on serious and violent crimes like murder, rape and assault.

The analysis found the safest small, midsize and large cities to be Matawan, Warren Township and Middletown, respectively.

The average crime score for the large cities with 50,000 or more residents was 41 with a range of 10 to 165, the report says.

Midsize cities had between 10,000 and 50,000 residents with a crime average of 23, the study found. Small cities with fewer than 10,000 residents had a crime score of 34.

These are the top 10 safest small, midsize and large cities in New Jersey, as well as their respective crime scores, according to AdvisorSmith:

Small:

1. Matawan (2)

2. Harrington Park (3)

3. Kinnelon (4)

4. Park Ridge (4)

5. Fair Haven (4)

6. Northvale (4)

7. Washington Township (4)

8. Old Tappan (5)

9. Franklin Township (5)

10. Upper Saddle River (5)

Midsize:

1. Warren Township (3)

2. River Vale Township (3)

3. Chatham Township (3)

4. New Providence (3)

5. Bernards Township (4)

6. Sparta Township (4)

7. Verona (4)

8. Robbinsville Township (5)

9. Clinton Township (5)

10. Glen Rock (6)

Large:

1. Middletown (10)

2. Parsippany (11)

3. Jackson (12)

4. Old Bridge (14)

5. Howell (16)

6. Bloomfield (17)

7. Piscataway (18)

8. Franklin (18)

9. North Bergen (21)

10. Lakewood (22)

Click here for the full report from AdvisorSmith.

