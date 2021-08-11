Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice

New Mochi Doughnut & Hot Dog Shop Opening In Park Ridge, Millburn

Nicole Acosta
Mochi doughnuts
Mochi doughnuts Photo Credit: Wikimedia commons user @MochiDonut

A new doughnut and hot dog eatery is opening in Park Ridge and Millburn, BoozyBurbs reports.

Mochimoly describes its doughnuts as a "hybrid between classic American fried donuts and sweet and chewy Japanese rice cakes."

The rice dog on the menu is a "hot dog rolled in mochi batter, deep-fried, and finished with a sprinkle of sugar." according to the sweet shop's website.

The shop is also expected to offer traditional mochi ice cream at its upcoming location at 315B Millburn Avenue in Millburn, the website says.

Mochimoly is also planning to open its doors at 133 Park Avenue in Park Ridge, according to the website. 

The exact opening dates are unknown.

Click here for more from BoozyBurbs.

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

