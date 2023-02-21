New Jerseyans Compete In 'Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament'

Four college students with New Jersey ties be competing in the new "Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament."

Hosted by Mayim Bialik, the tournament premiered Monday, Feb. 20 and features contestants who were on the "Teen Tournament."

The contestants with Garden State ties include:

Sreekar Madabushi: A Basking Ridge native and junior at Georgia Tech. Playing Feb. 22.

Dan Oxman: A South Orange native, and senior at the University of Maryland. Playing March 1.

Rhea Sinha: A Chatham native studying at Cornell. Playing Feb. 27.

Autumn Shelton: A Missouri native and junior at Princeton University. Playing Feb. 22.

Quarterfinal rounds will run through March 2, with final rounds ending March 9.

