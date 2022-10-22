New Jersey Ranks Among The Best States To Own Electric Vehicles, Website Says

The US government plans to ban the sale of gas-powered cars in 2035, which might have you wondering when you should make the switch to an electric vehicle.

Bumper, an app for car owners, just released its second iteration of Best and Worst States to Own Electric Cars.

The company's study ranks states on eleven metrics relating to both EV infrastructure and incentives—including the cost to recharge an EV, the number of public charging stations, and the current transaction sale price of new EVs to determine which states are the best to own an EV, you can read more about the methodology here.

Here are the top 10 best states:

Maryland

New York

Massachusetts

Pennsylvania

Vermont

New Jersey

California

Virginia

Utah

Rhode Island

The worst states are:

South Carolina

Tennessee

Kentucky

Wisconsin

Alabama

To view the full study click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.