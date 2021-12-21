New Jersey Boychoir Sings Alongside Michael Bublé (VIDEO)

A New Jersey boy choir got the once-in-a-lifetime chance to sing alongside Canadian pop singer Michael Bublé on national television.

The Princeton Boychoir appeared with Bublé in his most recently NBC Christmas special, “Christmas in the City,” on Dec. 6, New Jersey Stage reports.

The group’s members range from ages 9 to 13 and shared the stage with Bublé for his grand finale — a modern version of yuletide classic, Silent Night.

The concert will be re-aired on Dec. 22 at 10 p.m. It will also be available for streaming on NBC.com and Peacock.

Meanwhile, the singing group, launched in Fall 2017, is currently auditioning members from 3rd grade to 12th grade to join in January. Visit PrincetonBoychoir.org for more details.

