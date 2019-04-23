Contact Us
New Hackensack Cafe Offers CBD-Infused Options

Cecilia Levine
Planted Eats is located at 355 Essex St., Hackensack.
Planted Eats is located at 355 Essex St., Hackensack. Photo Credit: Planted Eats Facebook

Planted Eats has opened in Hackensack.

The organ, vegan and gluten-free eatery opened at the former site of Cups Organic on Essex Street (across from Bank of America next to the former Black Rebel Burger).

This is the second location for Planted Eats, which opened last month at 61 Berdan Ave., in Wayne. Planted Eats is the first plant-based cafe in the area to offer CBD oil-infused menu items, according to its website.

Menu items include quinoa-oat bowls, superfood crepes, salads, a variety of toast options, baked goods, kombucha on-tap and more. Anything on the menu can be CBD-infused at the customer's request.

Planted Eats , 355 Essex St., Hackensack, 201-487-8787

