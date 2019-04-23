New Hackensack Cafe Offers CBD-Infused Options

Planted Eats has opened in Hackensack.

The organ, vegan and gluten-free eatery opened at the former site of Cups Organic on Essex Street (across from Bank of America next to the former Black Rebel Burger).

This is the second location for Planted Eats, which opened last month at 61 Berdan Ave., in Wayne. Planted Eats is the first plant-based cafe in the area to offer CBD oil-infused menu items, according to its website.

Menu items include quinoa-oat bowls, superfood crepes, salads, a variety of toast options, baked goods, kombucha on-tap and more. Anything on the menu can be CBD-infused at the customer's request.

Planted Eats , 355 Essex St., Hackensack, 201-487-8787

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.