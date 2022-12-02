Netflix Show 'Blockbuster' Starring NJ Native Is Big Bust, Critics Say

Much like the chain itself, "Blockbuster" — a recent Netflix show starring a North Jersey native — is turning out to be a big bust, critics are saying.

The show follows the last-standing Blockbuster store and its manager, starring Melissa (nee Gallo) Fumero — formerly of Guttenberg and Lyndhurst — as Eliza, a Harvard grad working as second in command at the store alongside Randall Park as Timmy, the manager.

According to a Forbes article posted Nov. 2, the show was the "worst reviewed show on TV right now."

"Blockbuster tries to leverage nostalgia for the defunct brand, but this contrived workplace comedy is fatally unfunny," reads the review on RottenTomatoes. "Be kind, rewind, and chuck it into the return bin."

The show's first season earned a 23% from critic ratings and a 44% from audiences.

According to her IMDB bio, Fumero dreamed of becoming an actress since she was 10. She attended NYU and went on to star in a number of television shows and movies, her first major role being Adriana Cramer on "One Life to Live" in 2004, and later "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

The mom of two is married to actor and model David Fumero.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.