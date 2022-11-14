Movie Filming In Paterson Seeks Actors, Pays Up To $3,000

Looking for a shortcut to Hollywood, or just need some extra cash?

A short film called "An Expectation" will be filming early next year in Paterson. There are seven supporting roles and another 15 smaller parts up for grabs listed in the casting call.

"An Expectation" follows immigrant Yakup as he tries to get his wife and daughter into the United States from their home country. The film pays some of its actors $216 per hour for one day of work, with others making up to $3,000 for two weeks of work.

Its producers have won the Crystal Bear Award at Berlinale and were nominated for the Film Independent Spirit Awards John Cassavetes Award last year.

The leading parts require accents and people of African and Middle Eastern descent.

Hakim, a black chef, is known for his high energy. He is a man who cannot stand still, good-natured, and the life of the party.

There's also a restaurant owner of Middle Eastern or South Asian descent. Despite her tough appearance, she is a compassionate woman. She founded Ammi's Kitchen and dedicated herself to it. As a kind of mother to her employees, she treats them as her family.

Click here for a description of the other parts.

