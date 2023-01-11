Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Stolen VIN-Switched SUV Stopped, Driver Busted By Passaic County Sheriff's Detectives
Lifestyle

Movie Filming In Hoboken Brings Actor Ron Perlman Out For Brunch: Report

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Ron Perlman apparently stopped at Halifax for brunch in Hoboken ahead of "Day of the Fight" filming.
Ron Perlman apparently stopped at Halifax for brunch in Hoboken ahead of "Day of the Fight" filming. Photo Credit: Google Maps/perlmutations Instagram

Actor and producer Ron Perlman was spotted in Hoboken over the weekend — and there could be many more chances to catch a glimpse of him and other celebs, Hoboken Girl reports.

The 72-year-old actor grabbed brunch at Halifax and went for a stroll along the waterfront, the outlet said citing anonymous readers. 

Perlman allegedly is back in Mile Square as "Day of the Fight" — a film about a boxer's first fight after his prison release — continues filming.

Directed by Jack Huston, "Day of the Fight" stars Perlman, New Jersey native Joe Pesce, Michael Pitt and Nicole Robinson. Its initial filming location was on Pier A, Hoboken Girl reports, however, the crew has not yet been spotted.

As of Dec. 15, 2022, production was under way in New York and New Jersey, according to Deadline.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.