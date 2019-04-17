Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: UPDATE: Bogus 'Shots Fired' 911 Call Made Before $32,000+ Park Ridge Bank Robbery
Lifestyle

Most Popular Rooftop Bars To Try This Spring In Hoboken, Jersey City

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories

It's almost time to see the sunset with a spritz.

Hoboken and Jersey City have dozens of rooftop bars to choose from. Here are the most popular ones in both cities, according to Yelp.

Most are opening in early- or mid-May.

JERSEY CITY

Skinner's Loft : American bistro perfect for brunching or boozing; 146 Newark Ave.

Skinner's Loft in Jersey City.

The Ashford : Reminiscent of a New York City speakeasy; 145 Newark Ave.

The parlor of The Ashford

Rooftop at Exchange Place : Stunning views of the Manhattan skyline, Hudson River, Statue of Liberty and Staten Island; 1 Exchange Pl.

RoofTop at Exchange Place.

Iron Monkey : Cozy craft/draft beer bar that gives back to the community; 99 Green St.

View from the Iron Monkey.

HOBOKEN

City Bistro : Italian-American fare with great happy hour deals; 56-58 14th St.

City Bistro.

The Dubliner : Located right near the path, $5 wings and drafts; 96 River St.

The Dubliner.

Pilsener Haus & Biergarten : Austro-Hungarian restaurant that in cooler months has igloos outside (try the kielbasa and bratwurst); 1422 Grand St.

Pilsener Haus & Biergarten.

Inside the heated igloo at Pilsener Haus & Biergarten.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.