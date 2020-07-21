Most Popular Jersey Shore Ice Cream Shops

Craving a sweet treat to cool you down on a hot summer day? Here are several ice cream shops you can try this summer along the Jersey Shore.

The sampling of spots below were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications and recommended by Daily Voice readers.

Scroll down for the complete list.

Hoffman’s Ice Cream and Yogurt: Hoffman’s has been a huge part of the Jersey Shore ice cream scene since 1955, when Carvel’s franchise expired. Now, the company produces its own ice cream out of Point Pleasant Beach. It has two locations on the Jersey Shore (the store formerly in Little Silver has closed). Both received a 4-star rating on Yelp. Stores are located at 800 Richmond Ave. in Point Pleasant (Ocean County) and 569 Church St. in Spring Lake Heights (Monmouth County)

Norton's Main Scoop: Run by Manasquan couple Kim and Michael Norton, this Main Street shop is churning out classic flavors like strawberry, vanilla, chocolate, mint chip and more, along with its own creations. The stop got a 4-star rating on Yelp. Try the cookie monster, creamsicle, black raspberry chip or key lime pie. Located at 140 b Main St. in Manasquan

Ice Cream Shop of Manahawkin : A homemade ice cream shop with many tasty flavors like nutella, maple bacon and pineapple habenero. An ice cream favorite of customers is Dunkaroo This shop received a 5-star rating on GrubHub. Located at 59 N Main St. in Manahawkin.

What's the Scoop: OK, so you're from Middlesex County. Then try a Milky Way at What's the Scoop in Metuchen. What’s the Scoop makes 80 flavors of ice cream right in their store. This ice cream shop has been open since 2001. They also make amazing brick oven pizza. The stop got a 4-star rating on Yelp. Located at: 410 Main St. in Metuchen

Coney Waffle and Ice Cream 😍 #icecreamaddict #foodbeast #instafood #delicious #forkyea #cheatday #foodisart #tryitordiet... Posted by Coney Waffle on Saturday, February 8, 2020

Coney Waffle: Ice cream sundaes and their famous waffles are a must-try. Colorful cones filled with scoops on scoops. Pile yours high as the sky with whipped cream, cookies, sprinkles candy. How about a waffle boat topped with ice cream AND a cannoli? Have fun with your food at Coney Waffle at 24 Centennial Dr., Long Branch

Cone Zone : Their ice cream is homemade and reasonably priced. Customer favorites include Banana Caramel, Chocolate Chip and Maple Walnut. The shop received a 4.5 rating from TripAdvisor and.a 4-star rating on Yelp. Located at 2040 NJ-33 in Neptune City

Cookman Creamery: Cookman Creamery is known for having Vegan ice cream. Their Nutter Brudder features a bunch a cookies mixed with peanut butter. A medium cone costs $4.75 for regular and an extra dollar for vegan. Other popular flavors include Lemon Ginger, S’mores, Thunder Road, Nutter Brudder and Espresso. This shop received a 4.5 rating on Yelp. Located at 711 Cookman Ave. in Asbury Park

