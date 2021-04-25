Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Most Popular Brunch Spots In Hudson, Union, Essex Counties

Cecilia Levine
Brunch at Sam AM in Jersey City
Mother's Day will be here before you know it, have you booked brunch yet?

Whether it's a Bloody Mary, a sizzling side of bacon or a tall stack of pancakes you're after, there are plenty of brunch spots in Hudson, Union and Essex counties to choose from.

The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites and featured in local publications.

sam-am, Jersey City

Anthony David's, Hoboken

Urban Griddle, Elizabeth

Westfield Station Cafe

Sweet Basil's, Livingston

The Kitchen Step, Jersey City

Light Horse Tavern, Jersey City

Mish Mish, Montclair

The Corner, Montclair

Did we miss one? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com.

