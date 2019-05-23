Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Morris County Ice Cream Shop Is New Jersey's Best, Magazine Says

Cecilia Levine
Cliff's Homemade Ice Cream was rated the best ice cream shop in New Jersey.
Cliff's Homemade Ice Cream was rated the best ice cream shop in New Jersey. Photo Credit: @heydanschenker Instagram

Those drippy, sticky ice cream cones we're already enjoying are about to get even more delicious with summer only weeks away.

Lucky for us in North Jersey, we're not far from the best ice cream shop in New Jersey, according to "Woman's Day."

The magazine compiled a list of the best ice cream shop in every state, ranking Cliff's Homemade Ice Cream in Ledgewood the best in the Garden State.

Cliff Freund, a teacher at Roxbury High School, opened the local joint on Route 46 in March 1875, ready to bring original flavors to the ice cream scene. He developed his own, homemade ice cream and served it at his walk-up counter.

Freund has won several national awards for his creations, even the most basic flavors. In 2003, he took first place for Vanilla and Strawberry in a national ice cream retailers contest.

He won second place for Sticky Bun ice cream in 2004 and took both first and second place in 2005 for Desert Silk and Graham Central Station. In 2006, Freund won second and third place for the shop's Peach Melba and Holy Cannoli, and was featured on The Food Network's "Top Five" in 2004.

A neighborhood institution, Cliff's is dishing up some of the coolest flavors around, including favorites such as Morris County Mud, Oatmeal Cookie, Crooked Cookie, Betwixt, Fluffer Nutter and too many more to name.

Stop by Cliff's to taste for yourself.

Cliff's Homemade Ice Cream, 1475 Route 46 Ledgewood, 973-584-9721 or 973-584-1665

