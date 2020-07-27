Morris County Event Planner Is Fan Favorite On Netflix Reality Show 'Indian Matchmaking'

She's stunning. She's smart. And somehow, Nadia Jagessar is still single.

The 32-year-old event planner from Morris County is not only one of the contestants on Netflix's reality dating show "Indian Matchmaking," but she is one of the favorites.

The show follows popular Indian matchmaker Sima Taparia, who matches clients across the U.S. and India.

The contestants who are given the resumes -- or "bio data" -- of several different potential partners suggested by Taparia, who they meet for the first time, often accompanied by their families.

Like most of the contestants, Jagessar -- whose bio data says she is from Denville, but lives in Morris Plains -- has family members that are products of arranged marriages. And so, she decided to give it a try.

** SPOILERS BELOW! **

Jagessar's ancestors are Indian, but her family is from Guyana -- something she said was difficult for Indian men to be grasp and be OK with.

In her quest for love, Jagessar made sure Tapatia found her potential suitors who were OK with her Guyanese culture -- and also hoped she'd find someone "more serious" than the men she met on dating apps.

Her first suitor was part Guyanese, too. They met for brunch in New York City, but ultimately did not continue dating due to a seeming difference in beliefs and lack of common interests.

Jagessar's second date, from Bridgeport, CT, seemed to be more serious. They met for the first time in Montclair but things fell apart when he ghosted her twice -- once blaming it on heat stroke.

Jagessar ultimately meets Shaker Jayaraman, a lawyer who she flew out to Chicago with her mom to meet. The last episode that Jegessar is featured in shows her and Jayarman -- and her mom -- excitedly discussing the prospect of a future together.

But did it last?

