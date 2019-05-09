Montclair Mom Making Waves In Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Curve model Tara Lynn is gracing this year’s edition of the famous Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

The Montclair mom learned of the honor when she got a call while picking up her two sons.

“That’s a mind-blowing piece of news to get. I started laughing hysterically for a couple of minutes. It was pure joy,” she told The New York Post.

Her shoot for the magazine was last November, about a year after she gave birth to her second son.

Her debut appearance in the magazine’s beloved annual swimwear edition at the age of 36 makes Lynn the magazine’s “oldest rookie.” That’s fitting, given that she didn’t even begin modeling until she was 25, for most industries an age when people are just starting out but often the mid- or late career point for those who prowl the catwalks and photoshoots.

The Seattle native earned a degree in linguistics from the University of Washington and now studies French and takes private voice lessons in her spare time. Her work has appeared in Vogue France, Vogue Italia, Glamour, Vanity Fair and several other publications.

She also told the New York Post that she doesn't just wear swimsuits, she designs them -- proceeds from her $100 green string bikini go towards forestation efforts in sub-Saharan Africa.

And another fun fact, according to her bio: Lynn once spent a year living barefoot.

