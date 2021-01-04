Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Passaic Firefighting Trio Injured In Crash
Lifestyle

Meet The New Jersey Attorney Competing On 'The Bachelor' & Already Going Viral On Twitter

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Kristin Hopkins, 27, a New Jersey lawyer, is one of 32 contestants on Matt James' season of "The Bachelor," premiering Jan. 4 on ABC.
Kristin Hopkins, 27, a New Jersey lawyer, is one of 32 contestants on Matt James' season of "The Bachelor," premiering Jan. 4 on ABC. Photo Credit: ABC (Craig Sjodin)

A 27-year-old attorney from New Jersey on this season of ABC's "The Bachelor" is already going viral.

Virginia native Kristin Hopkins, currently of Jersey City, is among 32 contestants on Season 25 starring Matt James, premiering Monday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m.

A tweet from a woman who says she went to college with Hopkins went viral over the weekend.

"Girl, this man is creepy. He's hitting on you," Battle recalled Hopkins telling her on the train. "How could he possibly be hitting on me?? he told me maybe i could babysit for his daughter.

"it’s @kristinbhopkins and honestly the power of her charisma has always terrified me!!" 

Hopkins' response?

Hopkins earned a law degree from William & Mary Law School and apparently works as an attorney for Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney.

According to the bio on her firm's website, Hopkins works in their New York office with a focus in sports, recreation, entertainment, product liability, and employment and labor litigation. 

Hopkins previously worked as a law clerk for the New Jersey Superior Court to Superior Court Judge Henry P. Butehorn (Monmouth County), the site says.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.