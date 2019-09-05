Meet The Meatballs: Pitbulls Abandoned In Bloomfield Park Need Fur-Ever Family

Meet the Meaballs: A pair of pitbulls recently found in a Bloomfield park are ready for a home together.

The girls were found in the Watsessing Dog Park last month and do everything together.

"That’s right, the Meatballs are bonded and must go home together," the Bloomfield Animal Shelter said.

"We aren’t sure if they’re related or just close pals, but it is clear that they LOVE each other and wouldn’t do well split up."

They walk together, play together and even go to the bathroom at the same time.

Both are around three years old and appear to be house trained.

They love everyone they meet and don’t seem to mind other dogs, but don’t appear to like cats.

Stop by the Bloomfield Animal Shelter to meet The Meatballs during daily adoption hours, Monday - Friday 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Wednesday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.), Saturday and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

