Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Fair Lawn PD: Teens Hospitalized After Driving Car That Went Airborne Over Pedestrian Bridge
Lifestyle

Meet The Meatballs: Pitbulls Abandoned In Bloomfield Park Need Fur-Ever Family

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Meet the Meatballs.
Meet the Meatballs. Photo Credit: Bloomfield AS

Meet the Meaballs: A pair of pitbulls recently found in a Bloomfield park are ready for a home together.

The girls were found in the Watsessing Dog Park last month and do everything together.

"That’s right, the Meatballs are bonded and must go home together," the Bloomfield Animal Shelter said.

"We aren’t sure if they’re related or just close pals, but it is clear that they LOVE each other and wouldn’t do well split up."

They walk together, play together and even go to the bathroom at the same time.

Both are around three years old and appear to be house trained.

They love everyone they meet and don’t seem to mind other dogs, but don’t appear to like cats.

Stop by the Bloomfield Animal Shelter to meet The Meatballs during daily adoption hours, Monday - Friday 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Wednesday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.), Saturday and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.