Married Bakers Bring Sweetness To Bergen County With New Cake Shop

Andy Carl knew since high school he was going to run his own bakery. Now he gets to live his dream with his wife by his side.

Andy and Lucy recently opened Cake It!, a new bakery in Bergen County, offering custom cakes and cupcakes.

Previously, the pair had been baking cakes out of their home in Harrison for five years. Andy, who attended culinary school, bakes the cakes while Lucy decorates them.

The journey began for Andy when he was a child, making pumpkin pipes and cakes with his grandmother for the holidays.

"She is my inspiration," Andy said.

Andy said when he was in high school, he announced to his classmates he was going to open his own bakery. After getting his associates degree in bakery and pastry arts, Andy spent eight years at Molly's Cupcakes in Greenwich Village before starting Cake It! with Lucy in Lyndhurst. Andy said he loves chocolate lava cupcakes.

"When you bite into it, it's like a river flow of chocolate," Andy said. "It's oozing chocolate, it's like you're eating a fountain of chocolate."

Customers love the cupcakes at Cake It! and Andy said they often stare at the various cupcakes, unable to decide what to order.

"It gives me a sense of joy to see people admiring the work we've done," Andy said. "You can come into to Cake It! and relax and feel like a little kid."

Lucy said people in Bergen County have been very supportive of their shop. Customers have commented on how "whimsical" the place feels.

"It makes people feel a happy vibe, like they are in Candyland," Lucy, who painted the place, said. "It's really nice to have our own place."

Being married to a baker has its perks. Lucy is the first person to test out Andrew's cake concoctions, and in their home kitchen in Harrison tells him whether his latest innovations are a yes or a no. Lucy is running a bakery while also working part-time as a nurse.

"It's a very different vibe with both," Lucy said. "When I'm decorating cakes, it hypes me up and gives me adrenaline. I was initially anxious, but now I have my routine down and I'm used to it. When I'm not here, Andrew holds down the fort."

And yes, Lucy makes sure to bring her fellow nurses plenty of cakes and cupcakes.

