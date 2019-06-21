Contact Us
Lotto Ticket Sold In Paterson Will Split $1M Jackpot

Cecilia Levine
C-Town in Paterson.
C-Town in Paterson. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Paterson supermarket sold a winning lottery ticket that will split the million-dollar jackpot three ways.

Each ticket from the June 20 Jersey Cash 5 drawing is worth $342,957.

The winning numbers were: 09, 12, 16, 32 and 42 and the XTRA number was: 03 .

The three tickets were sold at:

  • Middlesex County: 19 Express, 1949 Route 35, South Amboy;
  • Morris County: Quick Chek #162, 1435 Route 23 S., Butler; and
  • Passaic County: C-Town Supermarket, 444 20th Ave., Paterson.

