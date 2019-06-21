Lotto Ticket Sold In Paterson Will Split $1M Jackpot

A Paterson supermarket sold a winning lottery ticket that will split the million-dollar jackpot three ways.

Each ticket from the June 20 Jersey Cash 5 drawing is worth $342,957.

The winning numbers were: 09, 12, 16, 32 and 42 and the XTRA number was: 03 .

The three tickets were sold at:

Middlesex County: 19 Express, 1949 Route 35, South Amboy;

Morris County: Quick Chek #162, 1435 Route 23 S., Butler; and

Passaic County: C-Town Supermarket, 444 20th Ave., Paterson.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.