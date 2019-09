A $10,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold in Hackensack.

The ticket purchased from the 7-Eleven on South Summit Avenue was one of three sold from the Sept. 3 drawing.

The other two were sold in Elizabeth and Freehold.

The winning numbers were: 13, 20, 27, 61 and 62. The Gold Mega Ball was 05 , and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02 .

The next drawing will be held Friday, Sept. 6 at 11 p.m.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.