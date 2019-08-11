Lottery Ticket Sold In Bergen County Splits $238K Jackpot

A total of four winning tickets were sold in North Jersey for Thursday's Jersey Cash 5 drawing, splitting a $238,180 jackpot, state lottery officials said.

Tickets were sold in Bergen, Essex, Morris and Passaic counties.

The winning numbers were 17, 19, 22, 28 and 32 and the XTRA number was 05 .

The tickets, each one good for $59,545, were sold at the following locations:

Korner Store Inc., 14 Burnham Rd., Morris Plains; and Passaic County : CP’S, 210 Main Ave., Clifton.

The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold.

