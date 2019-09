One of two winning New Jersey Lottery tickets was sold at a Clifton supermarket.

Each Jersey Cash 5 ticket is worth $123,779 -- splitting the $247,558 jackpot.

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

Super Exito Supermarket on Dayton Avenue in Clifton

Beach Haven Moose on Route 72 in Manahawkin

The winning numbers were 08, 15, 19, 41 and 43 and the XTRA number was 02 .

