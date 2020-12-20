Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
LOOK FAMILIAR? New 'Call Of Duty' Map Is Actually Cherry Hill Mall

Cecilia Levine
Cherry Hill Mall
Cherry Hill Mall Photo Credit: Google Maps

Did the new map in "Call of Duty: Black Ops -- Cold War" look familiar?

Well, it should to South Jersey and Philadelphia residents.

That's because the newly-released "Mall at the Pines" is actually a recreation of the 60-year-old Cherry Hill Mall (scroll down for a link to the 27-minute YouTube tour).

The highly-detailed mall also happens to be named after the "Twin Pines Mall" in "Back to the Future," where Marty and Doc test out the time machine for the first time.

How can we be so sure it's the Cherry Hills mall the "Call of Duty" is recreating? 

Well, the game also provides the following GPS location: 39°56'28.3"N 75°01'38.3"W.

Copy and paste those coordinates into Google Maps and the L-shaped Cherry Hill Mall comes right up.

Cherry Hill Mall

Google Maps

A "Call of Duty" player toured the highly-detailed new map and published the footage on YouTube. 

